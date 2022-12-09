Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 446,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,280,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISCV opened at $53.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.