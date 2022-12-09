Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 104,855.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,376 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,296,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.19 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.
