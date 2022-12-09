Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,437 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $22,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

