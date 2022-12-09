Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 481,543 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $25,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 944,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 933,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,571,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.