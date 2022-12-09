Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 55,791 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

