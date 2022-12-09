Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 247,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 640.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.