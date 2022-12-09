Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,678,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $158.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.