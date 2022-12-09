Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

