Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hexcel Trading Up 0.3 %

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

