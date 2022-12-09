Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,461,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $73.91.

