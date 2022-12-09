Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA USTB opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.03 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

