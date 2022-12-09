Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4,535.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday. They set a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

