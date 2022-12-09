Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $22,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $157.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.92. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $214.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

