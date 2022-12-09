Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in AptarGroup by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup Stock Performance

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.