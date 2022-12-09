Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Waters were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $343.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.89. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

