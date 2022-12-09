Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of HZNP opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

