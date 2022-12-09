Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $287.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

