Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,263 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

