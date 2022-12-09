Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,364,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $22.24 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

