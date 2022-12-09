Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 324,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

