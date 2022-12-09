Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

