Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

CG stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

