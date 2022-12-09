Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.45 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,263 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

