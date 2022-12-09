Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after acquiring an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after acquiring an additional 683,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

