Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.50 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,160 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth $138,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

