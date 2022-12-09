Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.56 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

