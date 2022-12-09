Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $22.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $56.79.

