Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.58 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,631 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $9,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 692.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

EVTC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

