Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.96 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

