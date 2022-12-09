Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.96 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,397 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $73.03 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

