Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.54 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.