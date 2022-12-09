Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.59 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $24,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 102.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,251 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

DCI opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

