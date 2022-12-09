Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $24.85 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 201,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after buying an additional 371,896 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2176 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

