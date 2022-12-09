Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.23 Million Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 1,363.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,466 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after buying an additional 814,597 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

