Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.58 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.