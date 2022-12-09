Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $25.60 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $610,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 33.4% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 138.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

FOXF opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

