Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBGS stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

