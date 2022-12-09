Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $44.22.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.