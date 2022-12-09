Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $697,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

