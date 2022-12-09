Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total transaction of $745,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,086,138.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,294,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

