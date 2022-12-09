Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.