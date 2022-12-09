Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,970,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $158.65 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.