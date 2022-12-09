Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $25,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $2,412.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,334.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,909.29. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

