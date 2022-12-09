Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $24,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Littelfuse by 15.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $326.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.