Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,914 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AerCap were worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

