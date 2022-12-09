Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,914 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AerCap were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 247,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 72.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth $241,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

