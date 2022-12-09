Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

