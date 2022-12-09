Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 121,723 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,723 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

