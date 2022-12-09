Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,039 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $24,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 274.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 155,658 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $637,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at $204,143,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,880.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,203,755 shares in the company, valued at $204,143,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,421 shares of company stock worth $3,966,681. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

