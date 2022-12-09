Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 163,730 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,730 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.