Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 163,730 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,730 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,222,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after buying an additional 1,125,451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,941,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111,413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 217,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 217,256 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

